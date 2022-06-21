PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

PRG stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. PROG has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PROG by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 208,009 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

