Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Pensionfund Sabic’s 3rd Largest Position

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 2.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

