Proton Price Tops $0.0027 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $36.08 million and $3.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,225,358,780 coins and its circulating supply is 13,242,163,170 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

