ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

