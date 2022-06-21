PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

PHM stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

