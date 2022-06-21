Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.01 million and $36.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars.

