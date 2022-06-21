Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Q2 has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

