QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,955. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.36 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

