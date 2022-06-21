Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Tops $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.46 or 0.02559049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00106862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013849 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

