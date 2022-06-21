Raymond James Begins Coverage on CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $350.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,312 shares of company stock worth $884,055 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.