Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $28,260.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00268759 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.01798649 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 147.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000192 BTC.

