Record (LON:REC) Announces Earnings Results

Record (LON:REC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Record has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.53. The company has a market capitalization of £140.53 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

