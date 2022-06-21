Redd Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.99 or 0.99969860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.