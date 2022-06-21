ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 68.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $8,583.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,503.03 or 0.99965367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00221978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00077087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00175652 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000235 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004849 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

