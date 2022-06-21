Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0300

Refinable (FINE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Refinable has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1.94 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.00868312 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00493183 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

