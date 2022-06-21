REPO Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $16,811.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

