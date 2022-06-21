Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 89,178 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

