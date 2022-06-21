Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 596,594 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 221,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

