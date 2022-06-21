Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,081,000 after buying an additional 120,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

