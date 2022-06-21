Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

