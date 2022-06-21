Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

