Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 1,186 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

