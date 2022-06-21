Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.