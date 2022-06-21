Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.15% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04.

