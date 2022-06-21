Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

