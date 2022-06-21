Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 4,268 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

