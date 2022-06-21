Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

