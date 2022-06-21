Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,364,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

