Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.