Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

