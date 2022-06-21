Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

