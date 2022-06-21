Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $25,275,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

