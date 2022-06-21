Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Citigroup downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIGL stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

