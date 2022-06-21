Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Barclays cut Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.80) to GBX 5,730 ($70.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,845. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

