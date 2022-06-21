Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $511.20. 7,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

