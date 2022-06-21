Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 168,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

