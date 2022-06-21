Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 121,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,454. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

