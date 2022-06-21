Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.88. 255,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
