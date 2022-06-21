Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 368.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 188.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 281,229 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 60.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.