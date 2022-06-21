Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,878 shares of company stock worth $2,011,421.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

