Router Protocol Hits Market Cap of $14.12 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00008802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00682687 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497629 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,575,857 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

