Royal Bank of Canada Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 2,000

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($26.03) to GBX 1,615 ($19.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($47.16) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,666.50.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

