Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,514.90

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $197,514.90 and $1,443.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00682213 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

