Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 195,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

