Rye Brook Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for about 0.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 48,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

