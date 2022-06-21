Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1,471.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

