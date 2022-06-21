SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $66,296.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.01207829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00083997 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013417 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

