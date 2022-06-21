Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up about 1.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

