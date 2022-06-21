Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

