Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Square by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

NYSE SQ opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,395 shares of company stock worth $13,443,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.